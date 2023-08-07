Man arrested for pointing a gun at his Lyft driver and pulling the trigger, the gun didn’t fire

BUNNELL, Fla. – A 24-year-old Bunnell man was arrested Monday morning after a Lyft driver said he pointed a gun at their head and pulled the trigger. Fortunately the gun clicked, but didn’t fire.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office took Esaiah Glenn into custody. On Sunday night, a Flagler County Sergeant was flagged down by a Lyft driver who reported he had been assaulted by a passenger.

The driver reported that a gun was put to their head and the trigger was pulled. The driver reported hearing a click before confronting the man identified as Glenn and throwing him out of the car.

On Friday night, FCSO reports that Glenn had made threats to harm staff at Advent North, so the hospital was placed under lockdown while Glenn was at large. He was later located attempting to get into a hotel room on Kingswood Drive. Post-Miranda, he confessed to the incident with the Lyft driver, saying he hoped the driver would have shot him when he pointed the gun at him.

“You can run but you can’t hide from FCSO,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “This situation could have ended a lot worse, but I’m proud of the quick and sweeping actions our units took to make sure our community was safe.”

Glenn was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Baker Act paperwork was completed. He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility after being medically cleared. He is being held on no bond.