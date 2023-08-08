10 arrested during investigation after shooting at James Weldon Johnson Park, Sheriff T.K. Waters said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ten individuals were arrested after an investigation into a shooting at James Weldon Johnson Park in Downtown Jacksonville, Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Tuesday.

The details released were part of a long-term investigation that started on Dec. 4, 2022, after a shooting near city hall.

News4JAX first reported about the shooting on Dec. 6 when a bullet struck the window of the mayor’s office on the 4th floor of City Hall. Shell casings were also found at James Weldon Johnson Park.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said the initial shooting investigation turned into much more.

“While this investigation began with the shooting near City Hall, it grew into something far-reaching, leaving together multiple shootings by rival groups across the city,” Waters said.

Waters said it was not an attack on City Hall.

“This was a shootout between two groups and all the group-affiliated young men who are arrested during this investigation are within the age range of 16 to 17.”

The investigation resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals for a variety of felonies. During the briefing, a surveillance video that captured part of the shooting was played.

Waters said the young men are not documented gang members, they are affiliates of rival groups. The two opposing sets of juveniles who were involved in the shooting at the park were also terrorizing a Sherwood neighborhood with gun violence, Waters said.

“Citizens and residents of that neighborhood were living in fear daily,” Waters said.

Waters said the investigation’s successful outcomes were the result of both excellent police work and public partnership.

“Neighborhood citizens who are tired of their community being ravaged by violence at the hands of these individuals provided detectives with critical information to help both identify and eventually arrest these individuals. I’ve spoken repeatedly about the significance of the public and the police partnership. This investigation exemplifies how essential this relationship is to successful policing.”

Further details of the investigation were not released because it’s an active criminal case pending.