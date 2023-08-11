Duval jail inmate dies in custody; second death in 4 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another Duval County inmate has died, the second person to die in custody in four days.

Police said Danny James, 40, was found unresponsive Thursday morning.

More than a dozen people have reached out to the News4JAX I-TEAM to say they’re worried about poor healthcare at the jail, and multiple sources have said that drugs are circulating inside. However, it’s too soon to say what happened to the two people who died in custody this week.

JSO said both deaths are the result of possible medical episodes.

According to police, James was found unresponsive around 4:50 a.m. as breakfast was being delivered and there wasn’t any indication his death was caused by another person.

Becky Faircloth, 62, died Monday morning. Police said she collapsed at breakfast around 5 a.m. on Saturday and was taken to the hospital where she died a few days later.

According to an incident report, an officer found Faircloth in her cell, sitting on a stool with her head propped on the table. She had no visible injuries, the report said, and her body was “locked up.”

Faircloth’s husband told the I-TEAM she collapsed over her oatmeal. He also said she had a history of medical problems, including sleep apnea and lupus.

According to the incident report detailing the response to Faircloth’s death, the incident did not turn up any contraband.

But in recent days, multiple people have reached out to the I-TEAM to say there’s a problem with drugs inside the jail and they’re concerned, including a woman named Phyllis, who asked us not to use her last name. She said her son is in the Duval County jail and he contacted her yesterday to say someone had smuggled in a bunch of fentanyl.

“It kind of upset me because, you know, they have all these people in there for drug charges, for doing drugs for all these different charges and here, fentanyl is actually getting into the jail,” she said.

The deaths of James and Faircloth are coming off the heels of controversy that led JSO to dump jail contractor Amor Health, starting Sept. 1. Former inmate Dexter Barry died a few days after he didn’t receive medication to keep his body from rejecting his transplanted heart when he spent a weekend in jail last year. Armor has asserted the lack of medication at the jail did not lead to Dexter Barry’s death.

Now, two more are dead which has sparked questions about what happened to them and what’s going on behind the walls.

News4JAX requested the incident report for James’ death but has yet to receive it.

The I-TEAM also took viewers’ concerns about drugs in the jail to JSO but it did not immediately respond.