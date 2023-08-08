JSO: Woman dies from apparent medical episode days after she was sentenced to 10 years for attempted murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 62-year-old woman who was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for attempted murder and firearms charges died Monday after experiencing an apparent medical episode Saturday while in custody, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said Rebecca Faircloth was originally arrested on May 31, 2021, on charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

She was sentenced Friday to 10 years in Florida State Prison for those charges.

The next day, Faircloth, who was being housed in general population was brought breakfast around 5 a.m. and was upright and alert at that time, police said. But several minutes later, Corrections Officers were alerted to a medical emergency and immediately began rescue efforts, including CPR until they were relieved by medical staff, who applied an AED.

Paramedics were called and took Faircloth to a local medical facility but she died two days later.

JSO said the first indications are that Faircloth possibly had an undetermined medical episode but the Medical Examiner will have to determine her cause of death through an autopsy.

Police said it does not appear that Faircloth had contact with other inmates or officers beforehand that might have contributed to the medical emergency.

Detectives are continuing interviews and investigating evidence from the scene.