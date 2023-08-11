VIDEO: SUV captured on camera moments before deadly double shooting at San Marco train

Moments before a deadly double shooting in San Marco that ended with an SUV coasting into the side of a passing train, that SUV was captured on surveillance video at a nearby business.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Moments before a deadly double shooting in San Marco that ended with an SUV coasting into the side of a passing train, that SUV was captured on surveillance video at a nearby business.

According to her co-workers, the SUV was being driven by 28-year-old Paige Pringle, a beloved employee at the popular Dos Gatos bar in downtown Jacksonville.

The surveillance video, which the Hendricks Avenue business shared with News4JAX, shows the SUV -- and a smaller, black car -- drive by around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Ten minutes later, police were called to the area for a train crash.

According to police, the SUV was stopped at the train tracks on Hendricks Avenue, waiting for the train to pass, when someone opened fire, fatally wounding the SUV driver -- who released her brakes and coasted into the side of the passing train.

This SUV struck a passing train in San Marco after the woman driving it was fatally shot, police say. (WJXT)

Pringle’s co-workers later identified her as the driver of the SUV, saying she had just left the bar after dropping off a gift for her manager and another employee before she was killed.

A 53-year-old woman was also found shot on the curb near the tracks. She died at the hospital.

The identity of the second victim is still unclear, but Dos Gatos representatives said Thursday they believed she was a bystander and not in the SUV with Pringle. News4JAX also confirmed with multiple sources that the woman is believed to have been a bystander along Hendricks Avenue where traffic was stopped for the train.

According to police, investigators still don’t have any information on who fired the fatal shots.

They haven’t released any other information on the second car seen in the surveillance video.

JSO told News4JAX on Thursday that detectives are working diligently to get suspect information.

“They’re working the case very, very hard,” Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said. “Trying to determine exactly what happened. It’s, it’s, you know, everyone’s shocked...you don’t want to see that happen in your city at all right? Whether it’s one anyplace else, you just don’t want to see that happen.”

A memorial of flowers, candles and balloons has been placed on Hendricks Avenue near the shooting scene.

A memorial of flowers, balloons and candles has been places near the scene of a deadly double shooting on Hendricks Avenue. (WJXT)

After closing for one day, Dos Gatos was back open Thursday evening.

“We’re back doing what Paige would want us to -- making everyone happy. Stop by and share your favorite story and enjoy a cocktail. Thank you to everyone who left a kind message, flowers by the door. We’ve moved them inside,” the bar wrote.

Her co-workers talked about just how loved she is in the Jacksonville bartender community.

“How could this happen? Who would want to do this?” Dos Gatos bartender Sione Tamaseu asked.

Tamaseu said it didn’t take much time for people who crossed paths with Pringle to come to love her.

“She fit in very, very easily with us. Was instantly family with all of us,” Tamaseu said. “I just want people to remember her as the loving person that she was. Always had a smile on her face. Super kind. Always wanted to make new guests in our establishment become regulars. I just want people to remember that person that she was and that she is definitely going to be loved and missed.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-055 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.