5 roundabouts proposed for Penman Road intersections in Jacksonville Beach

One of five roundabouts proposed on Penman Road in Jacksonville Beach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach is exploring the idea of putting five new roundabouts on Penman Road in a plan some residents hope would alleviate traffic and increase safety in the area.

The plan, if approved, would add roundabouts at 4th Avenue North, 8th Avenue North, 12th Avenue North, 15th Avenue North, and replace the five-way red light at Florida Boulevard with a roundabout. Right-of-way sidewalks were also proposed for the areas discussed.

The plan was presented during a meeting in Jacksonville Beach on Wednesday night and drew mixed reactions, but right now the idea is in the very early stages.

The city hopes to finish the study and concept plans by October and, if approved, start construction by Jan. 2027 with a target finish date of Dec. 2028.