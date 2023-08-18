Duval County homeowners get their TRIM notices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – By now Duval County Homeowner should have received their property tax notices in the mail. And by now you my have noticed the proposed rate is much higher than your last bill.

The important thing on the TRIM notice is this...DO NOT PAY. It’s only an estimate of what we could expect in the fall.

It’s the last column that’s important. It what is projected if city council stays on the current path and approves the budget presented by the mayor. They are working on that budget right now and should approve it by the end of September

And while there is no millage increase, meaning the percentage we pay in property tax, last year -- we did approve an increase in the school tax. So that is one reason why everyone bill went up this year, but the biggest part -- is property values have increased..

Again this is just an estimate and not a bill. If you don’t agree with your TRIM statement, contact the property appraisers office and you can file a petition. But, that has to be done by September 5.