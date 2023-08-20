He wasn’t down, but he is retiring

(Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack (44) in the bench area during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that Myles Jack is retiring after 7 season in the NFL.

Jack, the longtime Jaguar signed with the Philadelphia Eagles during training camp.

Jack, 27, was the 36th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

He appeared in 103 games for the Jags. The most memorable moment was in the 2018 AFC Championship game. Jack chased down Dion Lewis and forced a fumble. The play was blown dead by the officials but replays show Jack wasn’t down.

Jack signed a four-year contract extension with Jacksonville prior to the 2019 season but was released in 2022.

He played one season in Pittsburgh.