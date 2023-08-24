Boil water advisory lifted for 25K customers in parts of Southside, Nocatee after water main repaired

Boil water alert in effect for areas indicated on this map

A precautionary Boil Water Advisory that affected approximately 25,000 JEA customers, including several neighborhoods, a hospital, and a number of schools, was lifted at 5 a.m. Thursday, two days after a water main break on Jacksonville’s Southside.

Customers in the affected areas -- highlighted in red on a map provided by JEA -- should run their water for three minutes to remove any air or possible sediment in their service line, JEA officials said.

But they said the water has been tested multiple times and is “safe and available for all uses.”

Baptist Medical Center South, Ponte Vedra High School and River City Science Academy were among the customers impacted by the water main break.

Parents of Ponte Vedra High School students received a notification urging them to send their children to school with bottled water, as campus water fountains weren’t operational during this time.

River City Science Academy, while not shown on the advisory map, was also affected.

JEA crews repaired the damaged water main near Philips Highway and Greenland Road earlier this week, allowing the water pressure to return to normal for customers in the southeast portion of JEA’s service territory, including the Philips Highway corridor south into Nocatee.

Customers can visit JEA.com/bwa for more information.