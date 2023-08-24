2 men shot while inside car in Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were shot on Southside Boulevard, south of Deerwood Park in Baymeadows, around 8:08 p.m. Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said the men who were shot were traveling inside a car when they were approached by two unknown men.

The shooters fired multiple rounds at them and then took off on foot, according to JSO.

One man was shot in the neck. The other was shot in the shoulder, neck, and leg.

They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two people have been detained and are being questioned.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, or you can contact CrimeStoppers if you would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.