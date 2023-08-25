Arrest made in fatal 2022 hit-and-run involving bicyclist

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirmed William Gene McKinley was booked into the Clay County Jail on Friday on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run involving a bicyclist that took place in Middleburg in 2022.

The initial report said the hit-and-run happened on C.R. 218 near North Mimosa Drive on Jan. 22, 2022.

“He then fled the scene and intentionally hid his vehicle after the collision,” FHP Jacksonville said.

FHP thanked all agencies involved with the investigation that held him responsible for his actions.