Traffic investigation shuts down CR 218 in Middleburg on Tuesday morning after hit-and-run

A traffic investigation shut down part of County Road 218 in Middleburg on Tuesday morning.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A section of County Road 218 in Middleburg was shut down for about 45 minutes Tuesday morning while Traffic Units conducted an investigation, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The road was scheduled to be closed at North Mimosa Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Tweet from the Sheriff’s Office. But an update that the road was reopened wasn’t posted until about 12 p.m.

#UPDATE: CR 218 at Mimosa is back open. https://t.co/KzbIt6zbY6 — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) January 25, 2022

The investigation came after a hit-and-run at that intersection Saturday night that killed a bicyclist.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate if Tuesday’s investigation was in connection with Saturday’s crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday on North Mimosa Avenue near CR 218. Investigators said a 45-year-old man was riding a bicycle in the area when a PT Cruiser hit him and the driver left the scene.

Ad

RELATED: Middleburg resident raises sidewalk concerns after 2 fatal crashes involving bicycles

The bicyclist died before reaching the hospital. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the FHP report.

Picture shows make/model similar to vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run. (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

Investigators with Florida Highway Patrol are searching for the driver and vehicle, which is believed to be a white 2001-2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser. FHP said the car will have right front and hood damage and is missing its right headlight.

If you see the vehicle or have any information about the driver, you’re urged to dial *347 for FHP or 911. To make an anonymous report call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-8477.

UPDATE: Hit & Run Fatality in Clay County: Mimosa Ave @ Johns Cemetery Rd.



We are looking for a 2001-2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser, white in color. Vehicle has right front damage, missing right headlight, and hood damage. Any information, please call *FHP or CrimeStoppers. pic.twitter.com/0wsIAocI9M — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) January 23, 2022

According to details from FHP, it was one of two deadly crashes that happened within six miles of one another on Saturday evening in Middleburg.

Ad

On Monday, News4JAX spoke to a man who lives in the area near where they happened who said he has concerns about the lack of sidewalks.

“A sidewalk would be outstanding for as many people I see walking and riding bikes,” the man said.