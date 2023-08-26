DCPS reminds fans of rules at high school games as football season kicks off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the first high school football game of the season kicked off Friday, Duval County Public Schools is reminding fans and spectators of certain rules to ensure everyone’s safety in the wake of last week’s gunfire at First Coast High School.

At a Sandalwood versus Ribault game, school resource officers were seen roping off areas by the fence to prevent people from standing along the fence.

Now, DCPS wanted people to know about the rules it’s enforcing at high school football games.

This comes after a teen shot into a large crowd of people leaving the First Coast versus Ribault game. The suspected shooter, Devonn Thompson was grazed in the head and shot in the leg by an officer.

Investigators say the shooting happened after the First Coast High School principal ended the game due to fights breaking out.

Fans are required to be in the stands to watch the game and are unable to hang out at the fence or common areas

People are also not allowed to gather or socialize in the parking lot or sit in their cars before, during or after the game

The schools are also using metal detectors to screen everyone before entering

Parents were also alerted to know when the game was about to end so they could pick up their child and not wait around the school.