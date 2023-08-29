Former Jacksonville Sheriff Nat Glover says he will not late hate prevail in Jacksonville

Former Jacksonville sheriff and local activist leader, Nat Glover, says he will not let cynicism take root despite the shooting in New Town this weekend and, like 63 years ago he still believes in a better world and that we can move forward.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jacksonville sheriff, Nat Glover, says he will not let cynicism take root despite the shooting in New Town this weekend and, like 63 years ago he still believes in a better world and that we can move forward.

He was there that sweltering day in August 1960 in what was then a deeply segregated Jacksonville. 17-years-old and had just left his job washing dishes at Morrison’s Cafeteria. Glover walked out and found himself in the middle of a nightmare.

Hundreds of white men with ax handles and baseball bats were attacking Black sit-in protestors in Hemming Park. He endured menacing blows and racist taunts.

He called for help from a police officer that never came that Ax Handle Saturday. A day he could have lost his life. It’s a day that increased his resolve. His resolve to become a police officer and ultimately the first Black sheriff in Jacksonville and the first Black sheriff in Florida post-Reconstruction.

Glover also went on to become the President of Edward Waters College.

Glover recently published a book, Striving for Justice, a profound memoir that highlights the resilience of the human spirit and the power of self-belief. Proceeds will fund the “Where They Will Shine” college scholarship fund through the Florida State College Jacksonville Foundation.