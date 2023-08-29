Nassau County issues evacuation order for some residents as Hurricane Idalia approaches

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – As Hurricane Idalia approaches, Nassau County issued an evacuation order, effective at 8 a.m. Tuesday, for power-dependent special needs individuals and those living in flood-prone structures, vulnerable structures and mobile homes.

A shelter will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Wildlight Elementary, 550 Curiosity Ave, Yulee, FL 32097. This shelter will accept the general population, special needs residents, and pets with rabies vaccinations.

Residents needing transportation to the shelter should contact the Emergency Operations Center at 904-548-0900 to arrange for transport.

Storm preps

The Nassau County School District will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, including all school operations, school activities and any other extracurricular events.

County offices will close at noon on Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday. The Nassau County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.

Residents in flood-prone areas should take appropriate precautions. Sandbags are available at two locations:

Yulee Road Department: 86200 Gene Lasserre Boulevard, Yulee, FL 32097

Hilliard Road Department: 37356 Pea Farm Road, Hilliard, FL 32046

Both sites are open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday. The bags are pre-filled and ready for pickup. Public Works personnel will be onsite to assist residents. Residents will be required to show proof of residency.

Damage reporting

If you wish to report damage to property as a result of the storm please use this form or email photos to NCEM@nassauso.com.

If the damage you notice may be life-threatening or dangerous to public safety (e.g., live power lines down, large branches, or other debris in the road) please call 904-225-5174 or 911 so that emergency personnel can be dispatched to secure the area.

The bridge is NOT closed. If you are stopped and told by a Law Enforcement Officer that it is temporarily unsafe to drive across the bridge, then traffic has been stopped until the hazardous conditions have passed, just like any time there is a hazard in the road. Obey local Law Enforcement Officers!

Power Outages

If you have a power outage, contact your utility provider online or by phone: FPUC Florida Public Utilities Company is https://fpuc.com/electric/report-outage/ or phone 800-427-7712.

FPL Florida Power & Light is www.fpl.com/support/report-concerns.html or phone 800-468-8243OREMC Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corp is www.oremc.com/outage-center or phone 800-262-5131.

City of Fernandina Beach Utilities is www.fbfl.us/114/Utilities or phone 904-310-3420.

Water or Wastewater Outages

NAU Nassau Amelia Utilities is www.nassaucountyfl.com/236/Nassau-Amelia-Utilities-NAU or phone 904-530-6903.

JEA is https://www.jea.com/Outage_Center/ or phone 904-665-6000.