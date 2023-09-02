Fletcher Music Dept. raising funds to participate in NYC Parade

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – If you were out doing some grocery shopping Saturday at the beach, there’s a pretty good chance you got to hear some nice music. Members of the Fletcher High School Marching Band were playing at the Neptune Beach Publix to help raise money for a very special trip to New York City.

It’s not what you expect to see or hear while making a quick trip to the grocery store. But a group of students from Fletcher High School not only busted a beat, they busted moves for a great reason.

“We’re fundraising to go to New York. We were invited to march in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” Said Karissa Foryciarz, a Fletcher Freshman.

The reaction from shoppers was great according to Foryciarz.

“It’s exciting! People have been dancing in the street walking toward us, and when they come out of Publix, a lot of them stare and cheer,” Foryciarz said.

Cheer, listen in, and donate. Charlie Conte plays the snare, and for him, this is about taking his passion to the next level.

“Bring light to Florida bands. In the band scene, Florida bands aren’t the most highly looked upon, but it would show us off,” Conte said.

It’s not just the band that wants to go on the trip, it’s the chorus too! For every student to be able to go, they need to raise at least 100 thousand dollars. So, they’ve got a long way to go, but they’re confident they’ll be able to make it.

The parents say they couldn’t be prouder of these students. Especially since they work hard pretty much all year.

“It’s all the way from the beginning of August to the end of May every single year. They show up they work hard, they don’t complain, and they have a great time. and we’re here, cheering on our school. So that’s what it’s all about,” said Dabni McCrary, Vice President of Fundraising.

Foryciarz agrees. She hopes more students take the time to appreciate the joy of music.

“It’s kind of like a therapy. You get to have fun and it’s just exciting. And you get to learn a lot of new things. Learning music may seem complicated at first, but once you get into it, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever decided to do,” said Foryciarz.

If you’re interested in helping the band meet its goal you can learn more here.