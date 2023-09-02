Slight Chance of rain but mostly dry holiday weekend

Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday with a 30% chance of rain mostly northwest but most of us will stay dry today.

Breezy with wind gusts between 20-25 mph with a high rip current risk along the beaches. Tonight Partly cloudy with calming wind and low at 73

Drier for Sunday with Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

For the Labor Day holiday mostly sunny with a high near 90, a bit hotter. Winds from the NE 5-10 mph.

Rest of the week looks mostly dry with rain chances returning towards the second half of the week with the heat returning. Highs could be in the upper 90s by the end of the week.