Flager County Detention Deputy arrested on BUI

BUNNELL, Fla. – A Flagler County Detention deputy was arrested Saturday by Florida Fish and Wildlife on boating under the influence.

Colin Haggerty was arrested after his boat was stopped in the Intracoastal waterway near the Hammock Dunes Bridge. Because of his role in law enforcement, his mugshot is not made public.

Haggerty was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention facility.

Haggerty is suspended without pay pending the completion of FWC’s criminal case. Upon completion of the criminal case, an internal investigation will be completed by FCSO’s Professional Standards Unit.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to drive or boat sober whether on the road or on the water,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I warned everyone that there would be extra patrols on the roads and waterways this Labor Day Weekend and reminded drivers and boat operators to have a designated driver or boat captain if they were going to drink this Labor Day weekend. No one is above the law, and I am extremely disappointed that DFC Haggerty tarnished his badge and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office and our agency.”

Haggerty started his career with FCSO on March 24, 2010.