NOW: Nominations for 2024 Jacksonville Image Awards open

Dwight Brisbane accepts the 'Be Yourself, Be the Change' award at the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX (WJXT/WCWJ) and The Porter Firm are proud to present the fifth annual Jacksonville Image Awards.

News4JAX (WJXT/WCWJ) is committed to informing and celebrating the communities we serve. The Jacksonville Image Awards were created to honor and celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations in our local African American communities to inspire, educate, and enlighten everyone we reach that success is achievable and should be celebrated.

Carolyn Spooner walks to the stage to receive the Pinnacle Award at the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards. (2023)

The Jacksonville Image Awards honor those who have achieved success in a chosen profession or career, and whose efforts have made a significant positive impact in all of our local Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia communities. Honorees are noted for the consistency and longevity of their work, including their individual achievements and efforts to inspire and support the success of others.

Meachum L. Clarke and company perform at the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards. (2023)

A committee created by WJXT/WCWJ will narrow down each category to three finalists and then select a winner. Three finalists will be announced for each category on Monday, Nov. 27. and the winners will be announced on Saturday, Feb. 3 at a black tie gala to be held at the Nathan H. Wilson Center for the Arts at Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus.

More information on the awards gala, including tickets sales, this year’s pre and post-gala menu and entertainment will be announced at a later date.

The Jacksonville Image Awards gala includes a pre and post-party catered with delicious finger foods and treats. (2023)

Here are the award categories:

The Trailblazer Award: This award recognizes pioneers who inspire others to follow their path to greatness with innovative ideas that challenge the status quo.

The ‘One To Watch’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who are quickly establishing themselves and making an impact in their particular field or industry.

The Rising Star Award: This award recognizes individuals who are getting an early start at greatness. We want to recognize young people who are already making contributions to help shape the future and make our communities better places to live. *Must be 17-years-old or younger

The eight winners of the 2023 Jacksonville Image Awards pose for a group photo along with hosts Tarik Minor (far left) and Melanie Lawson (far right). (2023)

The ‘Be The Change, Be Yourself’ Award: This award recognizes individuals who, having succeeded against immense odds, herald change and prosperity to enhance and enrich the world. They overcome obstacles to show that, through hard work and humility, societal change is possible.

The Music Excellence Award: This award recognizes individuals for their exceptional achievements in music, having made a tremendous impact with their creative works that have helped shape the local music scene.

The Innovator Award: This award recognizes individuals who creatively challenge the norm by introducing mainstream culture to avant-garde ideas and making a social impact in their respective industries.

The Education Excellence Award: This award recognizes outstanding commitment to the academic development and improvement of a system or community in an effort to enhance the lives of future generations.

The Pinnacle Award: This award recognizes those who have achieved professional accomplishments throughout an extensive career and are role models for others to attain similar success.

Nominate a Deserving Community Member for the Jacksonville Image Awards HERE ⬇️