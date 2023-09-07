TELL US: Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels files to run again in 2024. Would you vote for him?

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday, the Clay County Supervisor of Elections announced that former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels has filed again to run for the position in 2024, presumably against current Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook.

The filing comes almost exactly a year after a jury returned a verdict of not guilty on all seven counts against Daniels that included accusations of tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of lying to law enforcement.

In 2020, Cook defeated Daniels not long after the sheriff was arrested after a year-long investigation of criminal misconduct resulting from an extramarital affair. A day later, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Daniels.

So we want to hear from you: Will you back Daniels for sheriff?

