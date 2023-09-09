Trial for man accused of raping, killing niece moves forward Monday despite defense’s request for delay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Judge Anthony Salem reaffirmed Friday that the case for a man accused of raping and killing his niece is going to trial Monday despite the defense’s suggestion to delay for a week.

Johnathan Quiles is charged in the death of his niece, Iyana Sawyer, who police believe was shot and killed and placed into a dumpster that was taken to the Otis Road Landfill in 2018. Investigators looked through 5,500 tons of trash, but her body was never found.

Over 100 jurors will report to court with another 35 designated as reserves.

The judge denied the defense’s motion to declare Florida’s death penalty law unconstitutional.

If Quiles is convicted, it’s unclear if he’ll be sentenced under the 12-0 or 8-4 jury recommendation.