Sister of late wrestler thanks Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for groceries following her brother's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The sister of late wrestler Wyndham Rotunda (better known as Bray Wyatt) took to X (Twitter) to thank Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for groceries and keeping their houses filled following the death of her brother.

Mika Rotunda posted on X: “Publicly, my family would like to thank @therock for his kindness, condolences & love the past two weeks. Like he did all people— Windham had a positive impact on him too. And DJ has kept our fridges and homes (yes plural), filled with meals and groceries Love you, ohana.”

Rotunda died of a heart attack in August and was only 36 years old. The “Going Ringside” Podcast recently released an episode looking back at the life and legacy of Bray Wyatt. Multiple reports have said he had COVID-19, which contributed to the heart issues.

His father Mike Rotunda was recently interviewed on “Going Ringside” and said he was proud of his two wrestling children Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas (real name Taylor Rotunda).