Drive-by shooting leaves man injured in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man injured on Monday night.

Officials responded to a report of a gunshot at approximately 9 p.m. on Sept. 11 at a residence located on 15 Magnolia Street.

As they were en route to the scene, police were told that an individual had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was being transported to the hospital.

Police identified the gunshot victim as 44-year-old Terrance Thomas, who was transported by a neighbor to the Southeast Georgia Health Systems Brunswick Campus Emergency Room. Thomas was treated for several gunshot wounds, one to the shoulder and several to the leg and thigh.

According to police, Thomas stated he was sitting in a chair in the front yard when suddenly, multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle.

GCPD crime scene technicians located 56 shell casings from 40-caliber and .223-caliber weapons. Officials said they also found various types of suspected controlled substances throughout the yard.

At least three residences were damaged as a result of the shooting. Two of them are located on Pine Street, and one is a neighboring residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact Sgt. Savage at (912) 554-7559 or Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.