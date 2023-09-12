Here’s what you can expect at this weekend’s Florida Fin Fest! 🦈

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida Fin Fest is back and better than ever!

The free two-day ocean conservation, education, and music festival will take place this weekend, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16, at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. A VIP Experience will be offered for those seeking an all-inclusive two-day food, beverage, and viewing package.

The festival will feature hands-on activities for all ages including an interactive educational village, live music, a sustainability-focused festival village, food trucks, and more.

“At the heart of Florida Fin Fest is a commitment to raising awareness about ocean conservation,” the festival said.

The event will bring together individuals, organizations, and experts from around the globe to highlight the importance of preserving our marine ecosystems for future generations.

Music acts include Grammy-nominated artist Tank & The Bangas, Grammy-nominated Latin artist Cimafunk, Fortunate Youth, Shwayze, and more!

In addition to the musical performances, Florida Fin Fest offers an immersive educational experience.

“The Educational Village, presented by the esteemed Ocean Conservancy, will feature engaging activations from prominent institutions such as M.O.S.H, The Georgia Aquarium, Jacksonville University, OCEARCH, and others,” the festival said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about marine life, conservation efforts, and sustainable practices through interactive exhibits, workshops, and hands-on activities.

Together, we can make a difference and ensure a sustainable future for all!

BMW’s VIP Experience

For those who are looking for the VIP experience, Florida Fin Fest offers an all-inclusive 2-day food, beverage, and viewing package presented by BMW. The package includes:

Complimentary beer, seltzers and food from The Local Neptune Beach

Pit access to the concerts (preferred viewing area)

Shaded and cooled lounge

Private VIP bars

A/C bathrooms

Artist encounters

Premiere viewing areas

Upgrade your experience to Platinum VIP and receive:

Access to Air Conditioned 2-Story Viewing Decks

Pre and After Party Special Invitations

All VIP perks

Platinum viewing areas

