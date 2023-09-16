2 storefronts to replace historic San Marco theatre that permanently closed after 84 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two storefronts are moving into what was once known as the home of the iconic San Marco Theater, which permanently closed its doors after eight decades.

The 84-year-old theater announced its closure on social media in December, citing an oversaturated streaming service industry as the cause.

Iguana San Marco and Miss Riley Art & Pieces were approved for permits on Sept. 14 to open storefronts in the 6,906-square-foot space, according to News4JAX news partner Jacksonville Daily Record.

Renovations started in February to make room for new tenants.

The Record reports that the Iguana San Marco restaurant will seat 150 people in the nearly 5,000 square feet of theater space. Al’s Pizza founder Al Mansur, who also owns several Flying Iguana bars, told The Record he expects to open in the first quarter of 2024.

The restaurant will feature a bar on the first level and a secondary bar and seating on a mezzanine level where the theater’s projection room and office once were housed, according to The Record.

The theater owners said the plan was to keep the outside looking the same, and Mansur told the record the original exterior design would be preserved.

“Nothing will change other than some color,” The Record reported.

Missy Riley Art & Pieces plans to move into the remaining nearly 2,000 square feet of space after the holiday season between Stellers Gallery and Iguana San Marco.

