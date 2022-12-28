Future of historic San Marco Theatre uncertain, reports say

SAN MARCO, Fla. – The future of San Marco’s iconic movie theatre is now up in the air, according to our news partners with the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Looking at the marquee now, you see “Love Actually” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” are being shown through the 31st, but beyond that, the website doesn’t show any upcoming movies.

Since it was built in 1938, the San Marco Theatre has been a Jacksonville staple.

According to our news partners at the Jacksonville Daily Record, the current property owner says it has not been given “final information” from the tenant.

The paper goes on to quote the property owner as saying small movie theatres overall have struggled to regain traction in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. More people are streaming movies at home.

Like most theaters, the San Marco Theatre closed in March 2020 but reopened in September 2021.

The theater closed again earlier this year and reopened in May following a round of renovations. It showed Top Gun Maverick, the sequel to the 1980s classic starring Tom Cruise.

The question of the theatre's future as a movie house comes just a few years after new owners took over the business in 2019.

New owners took over the business in 2019. Up until that new ownership, David and Sue Blue ran it for more than two decades. When the couple announced the theatre was changing hands, they told News4jax:

The Daily Record also reports the property owner says even though the theatre’s next move is unclear, one thing is certain, the building will not be demolished.

We have reached out to the theatre directly for comment to see where it goes from here, we’re still waiting to hear back.