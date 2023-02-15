Work begins on interior of San Marco Theatre to prepare for tenants

SAN MARCO, Fla. – The owners of the now-closed San Marco Theatre are moving forward with prep work to get it ready to lease to tenants.

The iconic movie theater on San Marco Boulevard closed its doors Dec. 31 after more than eight decades.

Our reporting partners at the Jacksonville Daily Record say interior walls and flooring are already being removed.

The Record also says the city is currently looking at a permit application to remove other items from the inside.

The owners said the plan is still to keep the outside looking the same. People in the neighborhood are still saying that too.

People have been leaving notes saying how much they miss the theater. Some of the notes said they don’t want anything too drastic to happen either.

TSG Realty announced it bought the property last September.

Pam Howard, property manager and agent for the firm, told our partners at the Jacksonville Daily Record:

“We would never demolish this building. It’s structurally sound and looks fantastic. We are committed to always having the exterior façade look like the San Marco Theatre.”

But exactly what tenants will set up shop inside the building remains to be seen.

Building Dynamics Inc. of Jacksonville Beach applied for a permit to demo the property’s interior, the Record said.

It’s a nearly 5,000-square-foot structure, and the estimated cost is $160,000.

The Daily Record also shows the building itself has been in high demand from potential tenants. It’ll take some time before we know for sure what will come here.

The Record also reports the property manager saying there are no seats or personal items left inside the building. And they’re getting local and national interest from potential leasers.