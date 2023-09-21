Deputy arrested after 6-hour standoff in Wildlight community ‘no longer employed’ by Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

YULEE, Fla. – A Nassau County deputy who was barricaded in a home in the Wildlight community for six hours earlier this month is “no longer employed” by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, a spokesperson told News4JAX.

News4JAX is working to get access to public records that show whether Earice “Ray” Rhoden Jr., 49, was fired or resigned, and when.

Rhoden is expected to appear in court Thursday to face several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and use of a firearm while under the influence.

According to his arrest warrant, during the six-hour standoff, Rhoden pointed his pistol at a fellow deputy, fired multiple shots over the top of his marked patrol vehicle and aimed two shots at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office drone.

No one was injured during the standoff, which ended peacefully around 5 a.m. Sept. 1 when the Rhoden was taken into custody.

“First and foremost, I would like to say we here at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office are a family and to hear that one of our deputies was involved in a situation like this is deeply saddening,” Sheriff Bill Leeper said just after the incident.

The standoff began Aug. 31 around 10 p.m. with an off-duty domestic dispute, investigators say. Rhoden tried to leave the house with a pistol and a rifle after drinking and getting into a fight with a family member, his arrest report said.

According to Rhoden’s arrest warrant, a lieutenant saw Rhoden fire twice in an unknown direction and then called for backup.

The NCSO Special Response Team and members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the home on Blue Daze Street, across from Wildlight Elementary.

A deputy at the scene said Rhoden fired five shots from his weapon over the top of this marked patrol vehicle and fired two more shots at the NCSO drone that was flying over the home. The deputy said he spoke briefly with Rhoden, who pointed a pistol at him before retreating into the garage of the home.