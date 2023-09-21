St. Augustine man who was lost at sea, his family reunite with crews who helped rescue him

A young man who was lost at sea for about 30 hours in early August was reunited Thursday with the crews who helped rescue him.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A young man who was lost at sea for about 30 hours in early August was reunited Thursday with the crews who helped rescue him.

Charles Gregory, 25, was swept out to the ocean while fishing in the Salt Run area early on the morning of Friday, Aug. 4. He was rescued 12 miles off the coast of St. Augustine the next day.

The Coast Guard hosted a gathering at the Northeast Florida Regional Airport in St. Augustine with the crews who participated in the rescue.

“Today, we need to celebrate you guys because y’all guys rock,” said Gregory’s father Raymond.

He and his family are grateful for ensuring his son’s safe return.

“He’s back because of all your hard work,” he said.

Charles Gregory’s jon boat capsized and was swept out to sea off the coast of St. Augustine.

“I lost my life jacket, my flares, my radios,” Gregory said.

He said once he lost sight of land, he lost hope.

“It’s a very odd feeling, knowing that you’re going to die before you have any of the symptoms...like I’m still fine. I’m not like super dehydrated yet. I was like, it’s just a matter of time,” Gregory said.

But crews were out searching by sea and by air. U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Evan Ewald spotted something on the radar that turned out to be Gregory.

“It will probably be the highlight of my career,” Ewald said.

A Coast Guard crew pulled Gregory onboard their boat and threw a blanket on him to shield him from the sun.

He was dehydrated, bruised, stung by jellyfish and sunburnt. But most of all, Gregory was relieved.

“That’s the happiest I’ve ever been to be in a hospital, that’s for sure,” he said.

After a few days, he was back on his feet.

“I’d say I’m more grateful for, you know, every day that you have...obviously not that I wasn’t before. But as far as mentally, I’m fine. You know, as long as my family is fine, I’m good,” he said.

He said he’s still enjoying the water. His family is filled with joy to have him back.

“Every day is a blessing,” said his mother, Debra Gregory.

She and her family members are thankful for those who saved their son.

“We will love them forever and ever,” she said.