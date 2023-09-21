TELL US: Have you gotten a letter from Citizens offering you to switch to another insurer?

FLORIDA – Citizens Property Insurance, the state’s “insurer of last resort,” is sending policyholders letters in the mail that says they’ve received an offer of coverage from another private market insurance company.

The letter states that the policyholder must reply and register their choice by October 5, 2023 or Citizens will make the decision for them.

We want to know, have you gotten this letter and if so, what are your thoughts about switching to another insurer?

