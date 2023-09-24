Police investigating man fatally shot at apartment complex on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died from at least one gunshot wound in a Sunday morning shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said around 10 a.m. JSO received several calls for an emergency at the Sands on Beach Apartments off Beach Boulevard

JSO said officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died.

The man was shot in the community and not in a residence, police said.

There were reports that the shooter was in the apartment complex, so the SWAT team did respond to the scene.

No suspect was arrested.

This shooting is not connected to the Saturday night shooting that killed three people, including a 3-year-old, JSO said.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area to learn more information.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.