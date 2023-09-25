TELL US: What do you think will happen with the Jaguars the rest of the season?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Well, it’s not a victory Monday like we hoped it would be. The Jaguars had a pretty poor showing Sunday against the Texans, in a game they were expected to win. The Texans dominated 37-17 at EverBank Stadium.
As the team heads to London to face the Falcons, fans are wondering if they’ll see a better showing from the Jaguars offense.
We want to hear from you, what do you think will happen with the Jaguars the rest of the season?
Fill out the form below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.