Halftime update: Jaguars struggling in battle against winless Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars’ struggles continue in Week 3 of the NFL season.
Houston leads 17-0 at halftime after dominating Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium.
The Jaguars moved the ball well on their opening drive but couldn’t finish. Calvin Ridley dropped a sure-thing touchdown on a second-down play, and Brandon McManus pushed a 48-yard field goal wide right.
Houston responded with a nifty scoring drive, the big play a 46-yard pass from CJ Stroud to Tank Dell that went down to the Jaguars 2. Dameon Pierce scored two plays later for a 7-0 lead.
The problems didn’t end there. McManus had a 51-yard field goal blocked by rookie Will Anderson, and Stroud tossed a 4-yard touchdown to Brevin Jordan to put Houston up 14-0.
Jacksonville was driving at the end of the first half but Jamal Agnew lost a fumble to quash that opportunity.