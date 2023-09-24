Halftime update: Jaguars struggling in battle against winless Texans

(Phelan M. Ebenhack, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) bobbles as pass as Houston Texans linebacker Blake Cashman (53) defends the play during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars’ struggles continue in Week 3 of the NFL season.

Houston leads 17-0 at halftime after dominating Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium.

The Jaguars moved the ball well on their opening drive but couldn’t finish. Calvin Ridley dropped a sure-thing touchdown on a second-down play, and Brandon McManus pushed a 48-yard field goal wide right.

Houston responded with a nifty scoring drive, the big play a 46-yard pass from CJ Stroud to Tank Dell that went down to the Jaguars 2. Dameon Pierce scored two plays later for a 7-0 lead.

The problems didn’t end there. McManus had a 51-yard field goal blocked by rookie Will Anderson, and Stroud tossed a 4-yard touchdown to Brevin Jordan to put Houston up 14-0.

Jacksonville was driving at the end of the first half but Jamal Agnew lost a fumble to quash that opportunity.