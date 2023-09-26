78º
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office K-9 found after being missing in woods for more than 24 hours

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

K-9 Chaos (Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced K-9 Chaos — who went missing in the woods Monday morning — has been found in good health after a citizen spotted him Tuesday morning on SE Pounds Hammock Road.

“A HUGE THANK YOU to the citizen who spotted him and called us!!” Sheriff Mark Hunter wrote. “Also, we would like to thank everyone who helped look for him and shared this information. We are glad to have Chaos back home!”

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office issued a community alert Monday morning, saying multiple units were searching for a missing K-9 in the woods along U.S. 90 East near the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center.

A post just before 8 a.m. on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page explained that the K-9 — named Chaos — had been deployed to track a man who ran into the woods after a pursuit.

The man was apprehended Monday, but Chaos remained missing.

The Sheriff’s Office said they searched the area with UTVs, helicopters and drones equipped with infrared technology, and bloodhounds from the Department of Corrections.

Hunter thanked all the agencies who helped search for Chaos, including the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Corrections, and Columbia County Fire Rescue.

A Jacksonville native and proud University of North Florida alum, Francine Frazier has been with News4Jax since 2014 after spending nine years at The Florida Times-Union.

Marcela joined News4JAX in 2023. She grew up in Mexico and eventually moved to California to pursue her dream of becoming a journalist. Now, she is a proud San Diego State University alumna who has many years of experience in TV and digital journalism.

