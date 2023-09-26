‘I can’t accept this brutal murder’: Mother of man shot to death in Jacksonville Beach says her son knew suspect

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The mother of a man who died after getting shot near the Jacksonville Beach Pier on Sunday night spoke with News4JAX on Tuesday about the nightmare she’s currently living and gave more insight into her son’s relationship with the alleged suspect.

Akiyah Price, 28, was arrested and charged with the murder of Matthew Swiger, 25, after multiple witnesses told police the two got into a physical altercation outside a restaurant on First Street North before Price pulled the trigger.

“He was amazing. And she took one amazing person away from a huge family that loves him so much,” said Melissa Barnhill, Swiger’s mother.

Matthew Siger and his mother, Melissa Barnhill (Melissa Barnhill)

Barnhill said the suspect and her son were friends, and she doesn’t know why Price would’ve wanted to hurt him.

“Right now I’m numb. My is world spinning and none of this seems real,” Barnhill said. “But what I do know is that I woke up this morning, and it was still real.”

Swiger was a brother to three, an uncle, and a huge fan of the Jaguars, his mom said.

“Even if they weren’t doing good, they were doing good to him,” Barnhill said.

Matthew Swiger was a brother to three, an uncle, and a huge fan of the Jaguars. (Melissa Barnhill)

Swiger was wearing his Trevor Lawrence No. 16 jersey the night he was shot and killed.

Witnesses told police Swiger and Price were fighting — and after he ran away across the street — she shot him.

“All I can imagine is the scene, the events that took place in my son’s last moments…how horrific that was. And what was he thinking? What was he feeling?” Barnhill said.

According to the police report, as one of the witnesses sat with Swiger on the ground, he said, “Akiyah Price, Akiyah Price, she did this.”

Barnhill said her son stayed on the couch at the apartment Price shared with roommates for about a month earlier this year. However, she did not know of a falling out between the two or why they were arguing Sunday night.

“I can accept a passing,” Barnhill said. “I can’t accept this brutal murder.”

Matthew Swiger and his mother, Melissa Barnhill. (Melissa Barnhill)

Swiger’s mother said her son had gotten a place on the Northside since moving out of Prices’ place and worked in maintenance at Mayport.

Swiger’s funeral is planned for Sunday.

The family set up GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral arrangements.