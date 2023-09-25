Woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Jacksonville Beach

Police arrested Akiyah D. Price, 28, early Monday at her residence on Beach Dunes Drive after they interviewed several witnesses who identified her as the suspect of a deadly shooting in Jacksonville Beach.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A woman was arrested early Monday after police said she fatally shot a man after they got into a fight outside a restaurant on First Street North on Sunday in Jacksonville Beach.

Jacksonville Beach Police said several witnesses -- and the victim -- identified Akiyah D. Price, 28, as the shooter who fled the area.

Police responded around 9 p.m. Sunday to Oku Restaurant on First Street North, near the Jacksonville Beach Pier, after they got a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they saw a man lying on the sidewalk near Oku bleeding from his head.

The man died at the scene.

Multiple witnesses told police they saw the victim and a woman wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt get into a fight on the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.

Witnesses said the man ran across the street toward Fourth Avenue North, and the woman followed after him. Witnesses said that’s when they heard several gunshots.

After the gunfire, witnesses saw the victim bleeding from several parts of his body coming back toward Oku, before collapsing on the sidewalk. According to police, as one of the witnesses sat the victim on the ground, the victim stated “Akiyah Price, Akiyah Price, she did this.”

One of the witnesses said he saw Price pull out a gun and shoot the victim multiple times. A second witness, who personally knows Price, also said he saw the fight between her and the victim outside the restaurant and heard the gunshots.

Police said they found six shell casings at the scene and after Price was taken into custody, police found a single spent shell casing outside her front door, which matched the caliber found at the crime scene.

Price has been charged with murder and was transported to the Duval County Jail.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses with video of the actual incident to contact 904-270-1661.