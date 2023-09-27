Man seen walking around with long gun in Isle of Palms neighborhood accused of assaulting officer

Home surveillance video shows video shows a man walking around with a gun in the San Pablo area shortly before he was arrested on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday after he was seen walking with a long gun in the San Pablo Road area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said SWAT was called and officers went to a home in the Isle of Palms neighborhood near Beach Boulevard where they located and arrested Henry Hockenberry, 27.

Hockenberry is being charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault on a police officer. Police have not provided further details about why Hockenberry faces those charges, but an officer at the scene said he was taken into custody without incident.

News4JAX has requested his arrest report.

JSO said Hockenberry was carrying a shotgun but neighbors said when they saw him they believed he was carrying a rifle.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.