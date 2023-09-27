75º
Local News

Piccadilly closes its last Jacksonville cafeteria after 50 years in business

Joy Purdy

After serving the Jacksonville community for more than 50 years, the last Piccadilly Restaurant closed its doors on Tuesday.

The cafeteria at University and Beach Boulevards posted a sign on its door saying it was closing permanently.

Hearing that one of their favorite eateries is closing up shop, there was a steady stream of customers going in and out of the restaurant on Tuesday.

“It was heartbreaking,” said one employee who has been working there for 16 years.

There is no official word from Piccadilly about why it is closing in Jacksonville.

“We have a group of retirees that meet here every second Tuesday, so now we’ve got to find a place everybody can afford and appreciate,” said Maria Vaught.

According to News4JAX’s news partner Jacksonville Daily Record, a St. Augustine-based trust is offering the property for sale either to put something else in the building or tear it down and redevelop the site.

The last remaining Piccadilly in Florida is located in Hollywood, in South Florida.

Joy Purdy co-anchors the 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. newscasts with Tarik Minor and the 11 p.m. weeknight newscasts with Kent Justice.

