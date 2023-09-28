74º
Deputies looking for parent, guardian of 5-year-old boy found unattended in Orange Park

Marcela Camargo, Digital Producer, Jacksonville

Tags: Clay County, Clay County Sheriff's Office, Orange Park
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to locate a parent or guardian of a 5-year-old child who was found unattended at a hotel in Orange Park on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies identified the boy as Malachi Walker, who they said was found at the InTown Suites located on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

If you have any information that could help deputies identify and locate a parent or guardian, please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-264-6512.

