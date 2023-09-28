St. Johns County residents have another chance to share ideas for future of World Golf Village

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County Commissioners want to hear what the community wants to do with World Golf Village as the Hall of Fame moves back to its original home in North Carolina.

They’re holding the second of two public meetings Thursday morning to get feedback from residents. The meeting is from 9-11 a.m. at the county’s Public Administration Building at 500 San Sebastian View.

It will also be streaming live online. You can access the feed at https://www.sjcfl.us/GTV/watchGTV.aspx.

Dozens of people shared their opinions at Wednesday night’s meeting, including a wide range of suggestions for the property, from a church or a library to building a new middle school.

“We have a whole bunch of young kids. They need entertainment. They need something where they can get together and do things together,” one resident said.

Some of the residents did express concerns about the possibility of more traffic.

“If you were going to put in something that is going to bring more traffic, just for that intersection alone, think about it. It will not work,” one resident said.

One thing the county is working to keep open at the property is the IMAX theater. It was originally scheduled to close Sept. 1, but it still has shows planned through Oct. 5.

Sun-Ray Cinema has shown an interest in keeping the IMAX open, but regardless of what happens to it, the equipment is expected to stay, which includes the movie screen and audio and visual elements.

The Hall of Fame, PGA Tour Productions office and parking lots are clearing out.

But a lot of other businesses are not relocating, including a restaurant, hotel and others.

“There are tons of activities that the small businesses are already trying to keep alive and going in that area,” one resident said. “I would promote to just bring in more small businesses.”

If you don’t attend Thursday’s meeting, you are still able to give your input online at https://www.sjcwgv.com. That opportunity ends after Saturday.