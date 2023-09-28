70º
TELL US: How have your doctor appointments been impacted by power outages at Baptist South hospital?

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Tags: Baptist Medical Center South, Jacksonville, Health
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baptist Medical Center South’s campus has reported two power outages in less than 24 hours which have prompted the use of emergency backup power.

Power has been restored since the latest outage Thursday morning.

The Emergency Department remained open during the outage, but elective procedures were put on hold until primary power was restored.

We want to hear from you, how have your doctor appointments been impacted by power outages at Baptist South hospital?

Fill out the form below and your response may be read on a Channel 4 newscast.

About the Author:

Jim Piggott is the reporter to count on when it comes to city government and how it will affect the community.

