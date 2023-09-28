TELL US: How have your doctor appointments been impacted by power outages at Baptist South hospital?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baptist Medical Center South’s campus has reported two power outages in less than 24 hours which have prompted the use of emergency backup power.

Power has been restored since the latest outage Thursday morning.

The Emergency Department remained open during the outage, but elective procedures were put on hold until primary power was restored.

We want to hear from you, how have your doctor appointments been impacted by power outages at Baptist South hospital?

