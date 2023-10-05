84º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Crash snarls traffic, closes lanes on I-95 in St. Johns County

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Traffic, St. Johns County, I-95
Crash on I-95 southbound in St. Johns County backed up traffic Thursday afternoon. (Travis Gibson, Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving at least one truck shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 95 south in St. Johns County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on I-95 just north of State Road 16, near the St. Augustine Premium Outlets.

All southbound lanes were closed around 1:45 p.m. while rescue crews responded but traffic was still being routed around the crash on the shoulder.

Traffic could be seen backed up in both directions.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter