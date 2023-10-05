Crash snarls traffic, closes lanes on I-95 in St. Johns County

Crash on I-95 southbound in St. Johns County backed up traffic Thursday afternoon.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A crash involving at least one truck shut down multiple lanes on Interstate 95 south in St. Johns County on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on I-95 just north of State Road 16, near the St. Augustine Premium Outlets.

All southbound lanes were closed around 1:45 p.m. while rescue crews responded but traffic was still being routed around the crash on the shoulder.

Traffic could be seen backed up in both directions.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt in the crash.