JSO announces reward increase for murder investigations involving children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that a charitable donation by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Foundation has increased the rewards for two recent murder investigations involving children.

The first murder happened on Sept. 24 at the JTB apartment complex on A C Skinner Parkway on the Southside, where three people, including a 3-year-old, were killed in a shooting.

The second murder happened three days later, on Sept. 27, at an apartment complex on King Street. A triple shooting left a man and 12-year-old injured, and a 6-year-old was killed.

JSO is still investigating these two incidents.

The FOP Foundation increased the rewards for these cases to a total of $13,000 for each individual case for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information regarding either one of these incidents, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $13,000, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.