‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: 6-year-old killed in triple shooting that also injures adult, 12-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 6-year-old was killed early Wednesday morning in a triple shooting that left an adult and a 12-year-old injured, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” JSO Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko said. “These are the phone calls that you do not want to get in the middle of the night.”

Stronko said officers were called just after 1:45 a.m. to a report that someone had been shot at an apartment complex on King Street.

Shooting at King Street apartments leaves 6-year-old dead. (WJXT)

They found an adult and two children with gunshot wounds at the Hollybrook Homes Apartments in the Lackawanna area.

All three were taken to the hospital, where the 6-year-old died. The adult and 12-year-old have injuries that are not life-threatening, Stronko said. Because of Marsy’s Law, Stronko would not confirm if the adult and two children are related.

Police are still searching for the shooter, a man who ran from the complex on foot, Stronko said.

“We have the best men and women working hard to solve these crimes,” Stronko said, adding that cooperation from the community is essential. “We can have all the best detectives, all the best tools, but at the end of the day we need the community to come forward and start to identify these people who are committing these crimes against the children in this community.”

The 6-year-old is the 10th child to be killed in Jacksonville since the beginning of the year -- and the third this month. Not all of the children who were killed were shot, but counting Wednesday’s shooting, 23 children have been shot in Jacksonville this year.

RELATED: 3-year-old among 3 dead after 4 people shot on Southside: JSO

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.