20-year-old woman accused of manslaughter in Regency-area shooting death in May

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Mariah Clayton, 20 (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a woman in the Regency area in May, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

On May 24, JSO responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Kendall Town Boulevard. When officers and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived on the scene, an adult female was located. The victim was taken to a local medical facility for treatment where she was pronounced deceased.

Mariah Clayton was later identified as a suspect and arrested.

