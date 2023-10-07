2 men found shot to death in car near Moncrief Road: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people died after being shot and killed on Friday night in Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the shooting happened after 11:45 p.m. on Kylan Drive off Moncrief Road.

According to police, someone called 911 after hearing gunshots in the area. When officers responded to the scene, they found two men shot and killed inside a car.

The victims are believed to be in their early 30s and early 20s.

JSO said they don’t have a description of the gunman. And it’s unclear if there was more than one shooter. They’re also hoping there is surveillance video that may have captured the shooting.

Right now, police are not releasing any further details as the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.