Councilmembers: Clock is ticking for Westside mobile home park owners in outrageous water bill dispute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owners of a Westside mobile home park have four more days to explain to city inspectors why they’re charging some tenants thousands of dollars a month for water or they could face consequences.

City Council members held a public meeting on Monday about Moore Enterprises which owns Three Seasons Mobile Home Village on Collins Road.

Similar complaints were lodged against Moore Enterprises at a property they manage outside of Columbus Ohio.

Jacksonville City Council President Ron Salem, District 14 Councilman Rahman Johnson and City Council At-Large member Matt Carlucci said they are hoping this issue gets resolved before Friday at noon but said if they don’t have a reasonable explanation as to why one disabled veteran was charged more than $3,000 for three months of water, they’ll forward the case to the State Attorney Office.

The City Council president said he doesn’t want to rush to judgment and Councilman Johnson explained his plan moving forward.

″I would just like to make sure we get all the facts before we take the appropriate actions. I’m not intimately involved, but it sounds like there is something over there clearly with the water bills. And we need to get to the bottom of it,” Salem said.

″What we are looking to do in that community is literally go walking in the community, knocking door to door, and I’m in the process now of holding a public meeting. There is a VFW post down the street,” Johnson said.

Councilmember Johnson said he wants to hold a community meeting in private, and off mobile home property because tenants have said they fear retaliation from the mobile home park if they come forward with their account of high water bills.

If you’ve received a high-water bill at Three Seasons, Americana or Orange Park North Mobile Home parks, inspectors still want to hear from you. You can file an official complaint at Jacksonville’s Office of Consumer Affairs by calling 904-255-7198.