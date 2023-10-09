Nassau County Sheriff’s Office to hold news conference, discuss domestic shooting, armed carjacking involving kids

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a Monday afternoon news conference to discuss two incidents that happened in recent days.

On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said a report came in for an armed car-jacking in the parking lot of Harris Teeter in Fernandina Beach. Two children were alone inside that vehicle at the time. On Sunday, a woman was arrested and accused of shooting her boyfriend in the face during a domestic dispute in Hilliard.

Sheriff Bill Leeper will be holding a news conference on both of the incidents at 2 p.m. to provide further details. You can watch the news conference live by clicking the video player above at that time.