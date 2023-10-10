3rd man charged in dramatic ATM heist using stolen utility truck, Lake City police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department announced Tuesday that a third man has been arrested in connection with a dramatic heist of a bank ATM in July.

Devin Lamar Cribbs, 21, of White Springs, was arrested Monday and booked into the Hamilton County Jail on a grand theft charge.

In August, Andrew Brown, 22, and Ahkeim Griffin, 20, were also charged with grand theft.

The day of the heist, Lake City police officers responded to a bank alarm at the Ameris Bank on US 90 just before 5 a.m. July 21 and found the ATM near the drive-thru had been ripped from its foundation and dragged through the parking lot and grass, heading down the street.

Shortly after, another officer spotted a white utility truck headed north just a few minutes away on NW Bascom Norris Drive -- dragging an ATM behind it.

Ameris Bank ATM theft scene (Provided by Lake City Police Department)

When the officer tried to pull the truck over, the two people inside ran off into a wooded area.

It turns out the truck used in the would-be heist had been reported stolen from Madison County, according to police.

The Lake City Police Department called in help from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Baker Correctional Institution’s K-9 Unit, the Florida Highway Patrol’s Drone Unit and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Air Unit.

Despite the all-hands-on-deck search, the two were not found at the time.

Police have not said which two of the three men were in the truck during the heist or why a third man was charged with grand theft.