3rd man charged in dramatic ATM heist using stolen utility truck, Lake City police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department announced Tuesday that a third man has been arrested in connection with a dramatic heist of a bank ATM in July.
Devin Lamar Cribbs, 21, of White Springs, was arrested Monday and booked into the Hamilton County Jail on a grand theft charge.
In August, Andrew Brown, 22, and Ahkeim Griffin, 20, were also charged with grand theft.
The day of the heist, Lake City police officers responded to a bank alarm at the Ameris Bank on US 90 just before 5 a.m. July 21 and found the ATM near the drive-thru had been ripped from its foundation and dragged through the parking lot and grass, heading down the street.
Shortly after, another officer spotted a white utility truck headed north just a few minutes away on NW Bascom Norris Drive -- dragging an ATM behind it.
When the officer tried to pull the truck over, the two people inside ran off into a wooded area.
It turns out the truck used in the would-be heist had been reported stolen from Madison County, according to police.
The Lake City Police Department called in help from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Baker Correctional Institution’s K-9 Unit, the Florida Highway Patrol’s Drone Unit and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Air Unit.
Despite the all-hands-on-deck search, the two were not found at the time.
Police have not said which two of the three men were in the truck during the heist or why a third man was charged with grand theft.