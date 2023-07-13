After ATMs stolen from 3 Jacksonville Beach hotels, police search for suspects

Three ATMs were stolen out of hotels in Jacksonville Beach earlier this month, and the thefts happened just blocks apart.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Three ATMs were stolen out of hotels in Jacksonville Beach earlier this month, and the thefts happened just blocks apart.

Now the Jacksonville Beach Police Department is hoping photos posted on social media will help them find those responsible.

Police said the ATMs were stolen out of a Hampton Inn, a Courtyard by Marriott along with a 4 points by Sheraton in Jacksonville Beach.

According to incident reports, the thefts at 4 points by Sheraton and the Hampton Inn happened within minutes of each other.

Retired Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. James Brown said he’s worked a stolen ATM case before.

Brown said for those involved they were likely casing the hotels before they decided to act.

“Obviously when you’re going to go to that extent it takes a little bit of planning. It’s not like you wake up one day and you say, ‘Ok I want to do an atm,’ you need the equipment,” Brown said.

Police said they are looking for two males and in each incident, they have been wearing high visibility clothing, like a safety vest, and driving a gray SUV.

According to the incident report, an employee at the 4 points by Sheraton said she noticed their ATM was missing when she was walking through a hallway going to get something to eat.

She told police that she works near the ATM but she didn’t hear it being taken.

The incident report also includes a play-by-play of the security footage. It details how the suspects park near the stairway exit, one enters the front door and lets the other in the stairway entrance. One suspect brings in a green dolly, they unplug the ATM load it onto the dolly and take off.

The one ATM had over $3,600 in it when it was stolen.

The report states when officers spoke with the ATM owner he’d instructed his employee to bolt it down but it wasn’t secure.

News4Jax spoke with bars in the area that have ATMs in them. One bar said they were aware of the thefts and have had company meetings about it to make sure theirs won’t be taken.

And although the police are still looking for those involved, Brown said it’s a matter of time before they get caught.

“Nobody commits the perfect crime. There’s always something left behind,” Brown said.

The bars News4JAX spoke with say their ATMs are bolted down to add an extra layer of protection.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jacksonville Beach Police.